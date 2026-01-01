Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Manchester City: Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia latest

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Jan 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 00:01

Managerless Chelsea are back in Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to title-chasing Manchester City.

The Blues, winless in three league games, jettisoned Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day, and may head into the January 3 fixture without a permanent appointment.

Now fifth in the Premier League table, the West London club are three points below Liverpool in fourth and nine adrift of third-placed Aston Villa ahead of a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola's team looking to return to winning ways after an entertaining 0-0 draw with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on January 1.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with the second-placed Cityzens.

Levi Colwill

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill's rehabilitation from his ACL injury sustained over the summer is continuing, and he is racing against time to make a return before the season ends.

Dario Essugo

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Summer signing Dario Essugo had returned to training following a thigh injury but then suffered a setback. The midfielder is now expected to make his competitive return at the sometime this year.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City)

Former boss Maresca did not indicate when Romeo Lavia would return; however, the midfield man could be back sometime in January, barring any setbacks.

© Imago / News Images Status: Major doubt Type of injury: Hamstring Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City) At present, it remains uncertain whether Marc Cucurella will recover from a hamstring injury that kept him out against Aston Villa. Jorrel Hato © Imago / Pro Sports Images Status: Major doubt Type of injury: Unknown Possible return date: January 4 (vs. Manchester City) Although he was ruled out against Bournemouth due to an unspecified issue, Jorrel Hato will be assessed ahead of Sunday's trip to Man City. CHELSEA’S SUSPENSION LIST

Moises Caicedo will miss Sunday's game at the Etihad after picking up his fifth booking in the draw against Bournemouth.

Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was charged in June 2025, continues to be provisionally suspended following his positive doping test in late 2024.