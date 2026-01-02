Man City transfer news: Major Antoine Semenyo breakthrough reached as Pep Guardiola awaits £65m 'clarity'

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 06:50

Manchester City have reportedly taken another major step towards completing the signing of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a £65m deal.

The Citizens - who could only muster a point from an underwhelming goalless draw against Sunderland in Thursday's Premier League clash - have been regarded as the frontrunners for the Ghana international for the past few weeks.

Pep Guardiola recently refused to disclose whether his side were close to completing a deal for Semenyo, whose release clause worth circa £65m means that Bournemouth are powerless to prevent him from leaving this month.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool's names have also been mentioned in Semenyo conversations, but the former Bristol City attacker is understood to have earmarked the Etihad as his number one choice.

Now, journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Man City and Bournemouth have reached an agreement in principle over Semenyo's signing, and the Sky Blues are now drafting the relevant documentation.

Antoine Semenyo's Man City transfer 'agreed in principle' with Bournemouth

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Jacobs adds that there should be 'clarity' over Semenyo's official transfer date before the close of play on Friday, one day before the Cherries face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Following his side's 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday, when Semenyo conceded a penalty at Stamford Bridge, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola insisted that the Ghanaian would still be in his squad for the showdown with the Gunners.

With 11 goal contributions to his name from 16 appearances this season, Semenyo's presence would undoubtedly boost Bournemouth's chances of shocking the league leaders, whom Man City are now four points behind.

The Citizens may therefore be happy to delay his arrival until after Saturday's game, but his switch to Manchester should go through swiftly afterwards, as he prepares to become Guardiola's first signing of 2026.

Semenyo would immediately become Bournemouth's most expensive sale of all time should the deal go through as expected, overtaking Dominic Solanke, whose move to Tottenham Hotspur has earned the Cherries £56.1m so far.

Which Man City players could leave to make room for Semenyo?

Semenyo's signing would strengthen a Sky Blues attack already boasting the likes of Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva, Rayan Cherki, Savinho, Oscar Bobb, Omar Marmoush and Phil Foden, but there should not be room for all members of Erling Haaland's support network.

Bobb seems the likeliest to move on at this stage; the Norway international is believed to be the subject of serious interest from Borussia Dortmund, although the German club would also need to sell at least one player before making a move.

Marmoush has been persistently linked with Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, after Savinho was tipped to join the Lilywhites in the summer, but the latter is now seemingly set to stay put until at least the summer.

If Semenyo joins City after Bournemouth's clash with Arsenal, he will leave the Vitality Stadium having made 107 appearances for the Cherries, whom he has registered 30 goals and 13 assists for so far.