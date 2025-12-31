Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola responds to Antoine Semenyo, Oscar Bobb question ahead of opening of January market

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 13:43 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 14:02

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola said that he 'does not have any news' when asked about his club's plans for the January transfer window.

The Citizens are widely expected to complete a deal for Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo in the near future, while Oscar Bobb's future has also been the subject of much speculation, with the attacker potentially departing on loan.

Borussia Dortmund are regarded as the favourites for Bobb, with the Norway international expected to be allowed to leave on loan during the winter market.

Man City's main competition for Semenyo had come from Manchester United, but the Citizens are set to win the race - a deal for the Ghana international could even be confirmed before the end of the week.

However, Guardiola was coy about his club's transfer plans when questioned on the market during his press conference on Wednesday.

© Imago / IMAGO / Visionhaus

Guardiola: "The winter transfer window is completely closed"

"What is going to happen is going to happen. I don't have any news. The winter transfer window is completely closed right now," said Guardiola.

Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract between January 1 and January 10, and he is set to arrive at the Etihad Stadium off the back of scoring nine goals and registering three assists in 18 Premier League matches this term.

Man City will be aiming to move back within two points of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table when they head to Sunderland on New Year's Day.

"We faced them a few weeks ago. They have had an incredible season. After being promoted you can continue with the same group or do what they have done - 14 new players - and it is not easy to adapt and Regis (Le Bris) has done it really well," added Guardiola.

© Imago / Sportimage

Guardiola wary of "incredible" Sunderland

"Tomorrow is the last game of the first leg, without playing against Chelsea. Being in that position speaks for itself.

"They are tough, I remember the first season I went there [the Stadium of Light], the crowd was unbelievable. They beat Newcastle and Aston Villa, Arsenal couldn't win there."

Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri could feature against Sunderland, while Jeremy Doku has a chance of being involved, but John Stones and Bobb remain out.

"Rodri has come back, maybe he can play a few minutes. [Jeremy] Doku maybe, John [Stones] and Oscar [Bobb] no," Guardiola added.

Man City dropped five points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table on Tuesday, with the Gunners recording a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa.