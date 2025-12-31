Man United's performance branded "the baddest of the bad" as Ruben Amorim's controversial tactics slammed by ex-Red Devils captain

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 13:59 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 14:10

Ex-Manchester United captain Gary Neville branded his former team's performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday "the baddest of the bad".

The Red Devils would have gone fourth in the Premier League table with a victory over Wolves at Old Trafford, but the 20-time English champions laboured to a 1-1 draw against a team that entered the match with only two league points to their name in 2025-26.

Man United have looked a better outfit of late with a back four, but head coach Ruben Amorim surprisingly switched back to a 3-4-3 formation against Wolves.

Patrick Dorgu had starred against Newcastle United on Boxing Day while operating as a right-sided attacker, but he was back at left-sided wing-back on Wednesday, and it proved to be a tough night for the Denmark international.

Neville did not hold back in his post-match analysis, with the pundit outspoken about the disappointing nature of the performance.

Man United 1-1 Wolves: Amorim's tactics once again a major talking point after disappointing draw

"That was the baddest of the bad that," Neville said on the Gary Neville podcast. "They weren't just booed off at full time. The fans waited in the stadium to continue to boo them.

"He doesn't need to say 'I haven't changed because of the media' because then he's telling us basically that the media is in his head.

"The reason he's had to change is because the performance levels with the 3-4-3 have been so poor and the results have been appalling.

"When I see that we go back [to three at the back] after five minutes tonight and I'm thinking, no, Ruben, why have you done that? The manager has to look at that and think, I got that wrong. I complicated it."

© Imago / News Images

Neville critical of Zirkzee change against Wolves

Amorim decided to replace Joshua Zirkzee at the interval of the match despite the fact that the Dutchman was on the scoresheet, with Jack Fletcher introduced for the second game in a row.

Leny Yoro and Bendito Mantato also featured off the Man United bench, but there were no minutes for either Shea Lacey or Chido Obi despite the fact that the Red Devils needed a goal.

"They made Manchester United worse," Neville said when discussing the changes. "Every single substitution was bizarre.

"If Zirkzee wasn't injured and that was a tactical substitution, it was a really poor one. Zirkzee isn't Eric Cantona, by any stretch of the imagination, but he needed to be out there for physicality, for presence, for experience.

"And he'd scored. You couldn't take him off. So I'm hoping he's injured. I'm hoping he's injured for Ruben Amorim."

Man United will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon to tackle Leeds United.