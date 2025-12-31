Fulham transfer news: Cottagers refuse to give up Ricardo Pepi pursuit despite 'failing' with first transfer offer

By Ben Sully | 31 Dec 2025 12:41 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 12:43

Fulham have reportedly refused to give up in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi despite seeing their first bid rejected.

The Cottagers have identified the nine position as one of their priority areas for the upcoming January transfer window.

Marco Silva can currently call upon Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz as his main centre-forward options, although the latter is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Jimenez is in the final year of his contract and could leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

Fulham readying second Pepi offer

Fulham have made Pepi one of their top forward targets, although they face a battle to secure his signature in the winter window.

According to The Athletic, PSV have rejected Fulham's initial bid for Pepi worth around €30m (£26m).

However, the Cottagers are unwilling to admit defeat, with the west London club expected to return to the negotiating table with a second proposal.

PSV appear to be in a strong negotiating position, with Pepi under contract until the summer of 2030 after signing a new deal in February.

Who is Fulham's transfer target?

Fulham seem to be on the lookout for a striker who can be their main centre-forward for the long term, especially with Jimenez likely to depart in 2026.

At 23, Pepi has a long career ahead of him and has showcased his eye for goal during his time with PSV, where he has scored 36 times in 89 competitive appearances.

Pepi has netted 10 goals in 21 matches this term, including three goals in his last four outings in the Champions League.

The forward may be open to a Premier League move, but he could also have reservations about whether to leave a settled role at PSV midway through the season, especially as he looks to secure his place in the USA's World Cup squad.