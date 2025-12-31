Man Utd facing more transfer 'heartache' after Antoine Semenyo rejection as rivals 'push' for 23-year-old

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 08:45 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 08:51

Manchester City are reportedly confident of beating Manchester United to the signature of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson during next summer's transfer window.

Anderson has once again been in impressive form for Forest this term, making 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and providing one assist, while he is set to be a starter for England at the 2026 World Cup.

The 23-year-old is widely expected to leave Forest next summer, with a number of clubs said to be keen on the ex-Newcastle United youngster.

Man United are thought to have made Anderson their number one target in the middle of the park, but according to TEAMtalk, the 20-time English champions face missing out on the Englishman to their Manchester rivals.

The report claims that Man City are confident of winning the race for his signature, with the Citizens preparing to step up their pursuit of him.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man City 'confident' of beating Man Utd to Anderson

Forest will resist a January exit for Anderson, but the Reds will find it incredibly difficult to keep the midfielder beyond the end of the campaign.

Should Sean Dyche's side remain in the Premier League for the 2026-27 campaign, a transfer fee of £80m could potentially be gained, but Forest would naturally be in a much weaker position should they be relegated to the Championship.

Anderson made the move to Forest from Newcastle in 2024, and he has represented the Reds on 66 occasions, scoring three goals and registering seven assists.

The midfielder has also made a huge impression for England since making his debut in September, and he is the favourite to feature alongside Declan Rice in the middle of midfield at the 2026 World Cup, with Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel a huge admirer of his talents.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man Utd facing another transfer blow after 'missing out' on Semenyo

Man United had been one of a number of clubs hoping to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth during the January transfer window.

The Ghana international will have a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract between January 1 and January 10, and Man United are said to have made an attempt to secure his services during the winter market.

However, Semenyo made it clear that he wanted to make the move to Man City, and the Citizens are now said to be closing in on a deal for the 25-year-old.

Semenyo, who has allegedly already agreed personal terms with Pep Guardiola's side, could make his final appearance for Bournemouth in Saturday's Premier League contest with Arsenal.