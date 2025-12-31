Chelsea transfer news: Shim Mheuka development being considered ahead of January market?

By Darren Plant | 31 Dec 2025 12:09

Chelsea are reportedly open to allowing Shim Mheuka to leave on loan during the winter transfer window.

The Blues are currently going through an inconsistent run of form in the Premier League, most recently drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Once again, Chelsea failed to deliver in the final third as they squandered chances to earn maximum points, like they did in the preceding matches.

Liam Delap continued to struggle in a Chelsea shirt at a time when Enzo Maresca has shown little sign of placing faith in Marc Guiu.

Nevertheless, there has still been no sign of Mheuka since a 20-minute outing against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup back in September.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea to loan out Mheuka?

According to The Sun, Chelsea are looking at how to handle the short-term development of their star academy player.

The 18-year-old has scored 14 goals from 16 appearances for the Blues Under-18s and Under-21s during 2025-26.

Nevertheless, there is an acknowledgement that he will soon require more senior football to build on the 138 minutes that he has accumulated thus far.

Despite Chelsea's upcoming hectic schedule, Maresca appears more likely to use senior players with so many first-team stars out of form.

Mheuka has a contract in place until 2027, yet he is unlikely to consider penning a renewal unless he has an obvious pathway into the first team.

© Imago

Which division is best for Mheuka's development?

In four appearances against EFL opposition for the Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, Mheuka has netted once across 270 minutes.

When you combine that with no goals or assist across six games for the first team, a short-term transfer to League One - rather than the Championship - could be best.

Both divisions are suggested as possible solutions. However, fellow academy players Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Leo Castledine have earned regular game time in League One, while Omari Kellyman has kick-started his career at Cardiff City.

Therefore, Chelsea chiefs may be more inclined to send Mheuka to the third tier of English football for the remainder of 2026-27 before reassessing the situation in the summer.