Man Utd learn Yan Diomande asking price as two clubs join transfer race for RB Leipzig's 'young jewel'

02 Jan 2026

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will supposedly face intense competition from two European giants to land RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande next summer.

The 19-year-old is currently away representing Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, where the defending champions will face Burkina Faso in Tuesday's last-16 clash.

Diomande did not find the back of the net or claim an assist in any of Ivory Coast's three group matches, but the 2006-born attacker has been setting the Bundesliga alight with RB Leipzig over the past couple of months.

Across his last seven appearances in the German top flight, Diomande has registered an eye-catching nine goal contributions - six of his own and three assists.

The Ivorian's hot streak includes a hat-trick in a 6-0 pummelling of Eintracht Frankfurt in December, which made him the second-youngest player in the history of the Bundesliga to score three goals in one game.

Man Utd face intense European competition for Yan Diomande?

Diomande's feats have unsurprisingly attracted Premier League interest, but according to Sky Sports News, the English trio linked with his signature must fend off two European rivals to land him.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs are all rumoured to have been monitoring Diomande, who is viewed by all as an ideal alternative to Manchester City-bound Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

However, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be in the race for Diomande - described as a 'young jewel' by Leipzig managing director Marcel Schafer - and his contract at the Red Bull Arena runs for another four-and-a-half years.

Diomande - who played high school and college football in the United States - only joined Leipzig from Leganes this summer, and there have been rumours that Die Roten Bullen have slapped an £87m price tag on his head.

The Bundesliga giants would supposedly be prepared to accept a fee in the region of £52m-£61m instead, thus opening the floor to the highest bidder amid growing interest in the youngster.

Yan Diomande's striking stats explain growing transfer interest

Famed for producing young talent after young talent, Leipzig are working their magic with another gem in Diomande, who already blows many elite attackers out of the water in several categories.

Over the past 365 days, the 19-year-old has 4.08 successful take-ons per game on average - putting him in the top 1% of wingers in the big five European leagues - and 6.22 progressive carries, a top 3% statistic.

Diomande also averages just over five shot-creating actions per match, and his defensive contributions do not go unnoticed either; 0.94 interceptions per game is another top 3% number.

The winger's game will no doubt need refining wherever he ends up, but it is clear to see why he has already generated significant interest from some of Europe's most revered clubs.