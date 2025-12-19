AFCON 2025 wonderkids: Seven rising stars to watch, including 'next Kylian Mbappe' and Morocco’s teen titan

By Byron David | 19 Dec 2025 19:06 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 19:20

International football takes centre stage from this weekend, as Africa’s qualified nations assemble in Morocco to decide who grabs the title of kings of the continent in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Of course, it is normal for fans and pundits around the world to keep an eye on players close to their hearts, and favourite clubs, such as Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and more.

However, it is also worth looking at some of the up-and-coming wonderkids that will eventually become the stars that the football world cherishes.

Sports Mole shares seven young talents that everyone should pay attention to at AFCON 2025.

© Imago / Matthieu Mirville/ ZUMA Press Wire

Enjoying the backing of the home crowd is 19-year-old Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, probably a name you have not heard before, and he is one of many unknown talents at the tournament in Morocco.

The defender started his fledgling career at KACM Marrakech Youth and then Mohammed VI Football Academy, before moving on to Stade Rennais.

Earlier this year, Ait Boudlal went out on a short-term loan with Amiens SC to get more minutes under his belt, but after returning to his parent club, has been a more regular feature for his manager, Habib Beye.

The teenager picked up a red card in his first outing of the season against Marseille, but has recently started six Ligue 1 games in a row, which means he is ready for the biggest stage on the African continent.

Romain Lantheaume, co-ordinator at Afrik-Foot FR, expanded on what we can expect from the youngster at this year’s AFCON.

“Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal has been familiar to scouts from major European clubs for several years. Since 2023 and his impressive performances in the AFCON Under-17 final and the Under-17 World Cup quarter-finals, the centre-back has struggled to break through, but after a successful six-month loan spell at Amiens in France's Ligue 2, the 19-year-old Moroccan seems to be enjoying the best period of his young career,”



“He has just made four consecutive starts for Rennes and, after making his international debut in November, he is in the squad for the AFCON. Nayef Aguerd's uncertain form and doubts about the ageing Romain Saiss could give him a more important role than the expected backup.”

© Imago / Algerie Presse Photos/ Billel Bensalem

German-born Ibrahim Maza represented his birth nation up until the Under-20 level before deciding to switch allegiances.

The versatile player came up through the ranks at Hertha Berlin, where he racked up nine goals in 51 games for the Bundesliga outfit.

While he is an exciting prospect, he may not be in the Algerian coach’s plans yet, but could be a devastating option for the Greens coming off the bench during the tournament.

Lantheaume touched on Maza’s form in the Bundesliga: “Ibrahim Maza joined Leverkusen this summer on the recommendation of Xabi Alonso, who assured him that this club was the right place to continue his development, whether with him or another coach,”

“And the Real Madrid boss was right! Since the end of October, the midfielder has taken his game to another level - he has scored three goals and provided four assists, all in his last 11 games!”



“Maza’s stats for progressive passes received, successful take-ons, and progressive carries are among the best in the Bundesliga, which clearly illustrates his ability to project himself forward and make an impact.”

© Imago / Buzzi

One thing is certain about Nigeria - they tend to produce stars regularly, and one of them who hope to be playing alongside Victor Osimhen and company is Ebenezer Akinsanmiro.

The midfielder was born and raised in Lagos, and started playing football at the Beyond Limits Football Academy and then Remo Stars, before moving to the Inter Milan Under-19 setup.

Akinsanmiro still belongs to Inter Milan, but he was loaned out to Sampdoria previously and has been playing his football with Pisa, also in Serie A this season.

The 21-year-old has earned one cap for his national side, and it will be tough to break into a star-studded team, but the youngster has something to offer.

Kelvin Omachonu, editor at soccernet.ng, shares his expectations for the player at this year’s AFCON.

“I expect Ebenezer Akinsanmiro to light up Morocco with the Super Eagles. He's a box-to-box central midfielder with an incredible work rate on the pitch,”

“He reminds me of Peter Etebo at his best, but Akinsanmiro looks even better. The lad can dribble, tackle, and distribute the ball with real quality. The competition in Nigeria's midfield is tight right now, but I think if he gets the opportunity, he will shine.”