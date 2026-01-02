Kobbie Mainoo transfer update: Man Utd midfielder's Old Trafford 'stance' made known as new report emerges

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jan 2026 04:58 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 05:01

A new report has emerged on Kobbie Mainoo’s Manchester United future, suggesting that the Englishman may stay at Old Trafford.

Mainoo, 20, was a breakout star under former United boss Erik ten Hag, whose trust in the youngster culminated in a man-of-the-match performance in the 2024 FA Cup final.

The midfielder’s ascent has slowed down under Ruben Amorim, leading to suggestions that a move away from Old Trafford could be on the cards in January.

However, that is now said to be unlikely, given Mainoo’s reported change of heart regarding Old Trafford departure.

Mainoo determined to revive career despite strained Amorim relationship

According to SunSport, Mainoo is determined to fight for his future at Old Trafford despite a bleak 13 months under Amorim.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has struggled for game time since the Portuguese head coach arrived, starting in only 16 of the manager’s 61 matches in charge.

Friction between the player’s camp and the manager reportedly intensified in December after the midfielder’s half-brother was seen wearing a “Free Kobbie Mainoo” T-shirt during a fixture at Old Trafford.

Mainoo has yet to start a Premier League match this season and his last inclusion in the starting eleven came during a disappointing League Cup exit to Grimsby Town in August.

Despite these setbacks, sources close to the England international insist he has no desire to quit his boyhood club and is focused on regaining his place.

Injury concerns and contract stand-off complicate Mainoo’s future

The prospect of a mid-season departure for Mainoo appears unlikely due to a calf injury that has sidelined him for the previous three matches.

United officials reportedly blocked a loan request for the midfielder during the summer window, and the current absence of captain Bruno Fernandes has further reduced the club’s willingness to sanction an exit.

Mainoo’s contract is set to expire in 2027, though the club retain an option for an additional year to protect his market value.

The youngster established himself as a vital component of the team that secured FA Cup glory in 2024, but he reportedly declined an opening offer for a new contract at the start of last year.