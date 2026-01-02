Enzo Maresca replacement: Chelsea 'will not consider' legend for role

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jan 2026 00:52

Chelsea have entered another period of managerial instability following the departure of Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.

The Italian head coach left Stamford Bridge after failing to win in three consecutive games in the Premier League, culminating in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Maresca's team were previously outsiders for title contention, but a run of two wins from seven across all competitions has left them uncertain of Champions League qualification next season.

Despite his departure, the Italian manager won despite securing silverware in the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, and a replacement has been suggested.

Maresca replacement: Chelsea receive suggestion for managerial vacancy

© Imago

Broadcaster Richard Keys has suggested ex-Chelsea captain John Terry due to his deep ties to Stamford Bridge.

According to football.london via Mirror Football, however, the West London club have no intention of appointing Terry as their next permanent head coach.

"If I'm a Chelsea fan I want to see JT [John Terry] given a go," Keys wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"He's a Chelsea man to the core - has served time elsewhere & there's no reason he can't do what [Frank] Lampard is doing at Coventry - with better tools."

Despite this public backing, the board are reportedly looking at alternative candidates with more significant experience in lead coaching roles across Europe.

It is also understood that Marseille head coach Roberto De Zerbi is not currently under consideration for the vacancy during this specific search.

Maresca replacement: Search for stability continues at Chelsea

© Imago

The search for a successor to Maresca coincides with a frantic period of the season as the club prepares for a high-stakes visit to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Names such as Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior have already been linked with the vacancy as the board seeks a profile that aligns with their long-term project.

The timing of the dismissal is especially important since any new appointment will probably aim to influence recruitment decisions during the winter transfer window, although this is unlikely at Chelsea because of their overall structure.