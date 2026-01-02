How to watch Fulham vs. Liverpool: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jan 2026 00:42

Liverpool will hope to bounce back in the Premier League against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

The fourth-placed Reds were held to a goalless stalemate by Leeds United at Anfield on Thursday in a dull game, and their points tally of 33 is only three more than fifth-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed Manchester United.

Fulham managed to earn a point when they drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Thursday, and they are 11th with 27 points.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool.

What time does Fulham vs. Liverpool kick off?

This game will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday, January 4 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Fulham vs. Liverpool being played?

Fulham will host Liverpool at Craven Cottage, a ground that has a maximum capacity of 28,800.

How to watch Fulham vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the match through the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as with NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

The game's key events will be posted on the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the full-time whistle.

Highlights are also set to be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

Who will win Fulham vs. Liverpool?

Fulham have enjoyed a positive festive period, winning three and drawing one of their last four Premier League games, keeping two clean sheets.

It should be noted that they only scored one goal in each of their past three matches, and their lack of threat in the final third could be detrimental on Saturday.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their eight most recent fixtures, emerging as winners on five occasions while keeping four clean sheets.

Arne Slot's side have sacrificed their offensive output for solidity at the back, and their poor display against Leeds was unsurprising.

Marco Silva should be respectful of the talent within Liverpool's squad, but his team will stand a better chance of taking three points if they play without fear.

Considering Liverpool and Fulham have both been struggling in the final third, perhaps the two sides will settle for a point on the weekend.