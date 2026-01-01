Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Tom Cairney rescues Premier League point for Marco Silva

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 19:47 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 20:15

Out-of-sorts Crystal Palace kicked off their 2026 Premier League calendar with a 1-1 draw against in-form Fulham at Selhurst Park on New Year's Day.

The Eagles have enjoyed a strong campaign so far overall, but they ended 2025 with a dire run that saw them lose four of their last five games - drawing the other - and it took them 31 minutes to register their first shot on Thursday.

However, after absorbing some early pressure from the Cottagers, Oliver Glasner's side found the breakthrough courtesy of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who headed a Nathaniel Clyne cross beyond Bernd Leno.

Perhaps controversially, Fulham centre-back Jorge Cuenca was waiting to re-enter the field of play at the time of the goal, leaving Marco Silva's men short at the back when defending the ball into the box.

The second 45 was more active in terms of goalmouth action, with visiting striker Raul Jimenez hitting the woodwork around the hour mark, before an error from Leno handed a chance to Maxence Lacroix, though Marc Guehi blocked his teammate's header.

The Cottagers eventually fashioned an equaliser late on thanks to substitute Tom Cairney, whose beautiful half-volley 10 minutes from time earned his team a point on the road.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Action Plus

Palace may have extended their winless run to six matches across all competitions, but the hosts will be happy to have ended their three-game losing run in the Premier League at the start of the year.

The Eagles will also be delighted to have Mateta back on the scoresheet considering that the Frenchman had blanked for seven matches on the bounce, and if he can return to producing regularly, then another push for Europe is on the cards in the second half of the season.

As things stand, Glasner's side sit ninth in the top flight, where their tally of 27 points sees them just three behind fifth-placed Chelsea, and six short of fourth-placed Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Fulham were looking for a third consecutive win on Thursday, but the fact that the point they earned by coming from a goal down has them 10th - level with Palace - will be some consolation.

The Cottagers endured an uncharacteristically poor start to the campaign, but it seems that Silva's men truly turned a corner at the end of 2025 and start of 2026 after winning three, drawing one and losing just one of their last five outings.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Jean-Philippe Mateta goal vs. Fulham (39th min, Crystal Palace 1-0 Fulham)

Jean-Philippe Mateta gives Crystal Palace the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/DFykMTDcbR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2026

Jefferson Lerma plays the ball out wide to right wing-back Clyne, who breaks past Antonee Robinson before curling a cross to Mateta at the back post.

The French striker then heads back across the goalkeeper from the edge of the six-yard box to open the scoring.

58th min: Raul Jimenez (Fulham) hit woodwork

73rd min: Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) chance

Crystal Palace so close to doubling their advantage! ? pic.twitter.com/k8upgEzlkl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2026

Leno makes a mess of his punch from a Palace corner, causing the ball to spin into the air and the shot-stopper is forced to save his own deflection onto the crossbar.

Lacroix gets his head to the rebound, but Eagles teammate Guehi blocks his effort on the line!

Tom Cairney goal vs. Crystal Palace (80th min, Crystal Palace 1-1 Fulham)

A beauty from Tom Cairney! ? pic.twitter.com/TRWu4AOfnf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2026

Robinson dribbles infield before playing a pass through to Sasa Lukic, who then lays the ball off to Cairney.

The Fulham captain takes a touch before curling a powerful half-volley into the left-hand side of the net from the edge of the box!

MAN OF THE MATCH - NATHANIEL CLYNE

© Imago / Sportimage

The right-back is known for his defensive strengths, but he delivered an excellent cross to lay the ball on a plate for Mateta's opener.

Clyne also contributed five ball recoveries, two tackles and four clearances to the Palace cause on Thursday.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Crystal Palace 40%-60% Fulham

Shots: Crystal Palace 11-17 Fulham

Shots on target: Crystal Palace 2-5 Fulham

Corners: Crystal Palace 6-3 Fulham

Fouls: Crystal Palace 7-10 Fulham

BEST STATS

Nathaniel Clyne has provided an assist in the Premier League for the first time since April 2022 vs. Southampton. ?️#CRYFUL pic.twitter.com/eaeq8LoeCG — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 1, 2026

Tom Cairney has scored eight Premier League goals since the start of the 2018/19 season.



They've all come in London. ?#CRYFUL pic.twitter.com/dsFHAiIPIi — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 1, 2026

The away side is now unbeaten in each of the last 10 Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Fulham (W5 D5). ? https://t.co/aAZBi5exWl — Squawka (@Squawka) January 1, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Palace will make the trip North to face Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday, while Fulham will welcome Liverpool to Craven Cottage on the same day.