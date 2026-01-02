Liverpool lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Florian Wirtz dropped

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 16:20 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 17:14

Liverpool boss Arne Slot may consider axing Florian Wirtz from the starting XI for Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Germany international lasted just over an hour in Thursday's 0-0 stalemate with Leeds United, and Slot subsequently revealed that he has been managing a hamstring problem, hence his reduced minutes.

With fewer than 72 hours to play with in between fixtures, Slot could protect Wirtz this weekend, especially with a crunch clash against Arsenal coming up imminently.

Cody Gakpo is well-placed to start on the left if Wirtz is indeed demoted, and the Dutchman could be one of two attacking alterations for the visitors, the other being Alexis Mac Allister's return to the XI.

The Argentine's proposed reinstatement would have a domino effect on the right-hand side, as Dominik Szoboszlai could revert to a wide role, in turn pushing Jeremie Frimpong to right-back and Conor Bradley to the bench.

Both Frimpong and new signing Milos Kerkez could bomb down the flanks in the capital, the latter taking Andrew Robertson's place after an increasingly rare start for the Scotsman last time out.

Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni, Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo will play no part in this fixture, but Joe Gomez has a small chance of making the matchday squad after a muscle problem.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Ekitike

