Chelsea expiring contracts: Which players could leave in 2026 or 2027?

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have made a habit of handing long-term contracts to as many players as possible since their arrival in 2022. However, there have been squad members who have not been presented with extended deals, some more surprising than not. Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the players whose contracts either expire in 2026 or 2027.

Which Chelsea players are out of contract in 2026?

There are no Chelsea players who have a contract that is due to expire in June 2026.

Which Chelsea players are out of contract in 2027?

Age: 31 Position: Winger Transfer value: Â£4.35m Joined: 2022 Joining fee: £47.5m Chelsea appearances: 81 Chelsea goals: 19

Honours

Premier League (4): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22

FA Cup (1)

EFL Cup (5): 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21

Community Shield (1): 2019

As a four-time Premier League title winner and five-time victor in the FA Cup, Raheem Sterling arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2022 with ambitions to add more to his collection. However, despite 19 goals from 81 appearances, the former England international has failed to justify his price-tag and subsequently spent last season on loan at Arsenal. Chelsea did everything possible to sell the 30-year-old for a cut-price fee during the summer, but there were ultimately no-takers.

Nevertheless, there is expected to be progress on this front during the winter transfer window with Sterling being heavily linked with a transfer to Fulham. The player's preference is to remain in London and he is seemingly open to making the shortest of switches to the Cottagers. However, the two clubs will have to find middle ground regarding a fee, with Sterling also needing to be open to a massive pay-cut.

Age: 19 Position: Winger Transfer value: Â£19.1m Joined: 2014 Joining fee: Academy graduate Chelsea appearances: 37 Chelsea goals: 6

Honours

Conference League (1): 2024-25

Club World Cup (1): 2025

Tyrique George was viewed as one of Chelsea's most exciting homegrown talent for years and has already racked up 27 appearances in the senior squad, scoring three goals and contributing to a Conference League trophy win. However, he had been in line for a deadline-day transfer to Fulham before the Cottagers pulled out of a £22m deal in the closing minutes of the summer transfer window.

There had been the expectation that Fulham could return for the 19-year-old. However, it remains to be seen whether they would be prepared to sign both Sterling and George in the same transfer window when Adama Traore may be the only winger to depart the club. Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether the exit of Enzo Maresca as Chelsea head coach will lead to more opportunities for George, who only played in the EFL Cup during December.