Preview: Fulham vs Liverpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 15:51

With pessimism present around the red half of Merseyside again, Liverpool trek down to the capital for Sunday's Premier League date with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

The Reds' four-game winning run came to an end in Thursday's goalless draw with Leeds United, and the Cottagers lost their own victorious sequence in a 1-1 stalemate vs. Crystal Palace.

Match preview

Mohamed Salah's absence has not been heavily felt by the Premier League champions since his departure from the Africa Cup of Nations, but how Arne Slot and co could have done with a little Mo magic against Leeds on New Year's Day.

Liverpool generated almost two Expected Goals against the newly-promoted Whites but could not break down Daniel Farke's defence for neither love nor money, raising fresh questions about their Champions League credentials.

The Reds remain in control of their UCL destiny in fourth place in the Premier League table, but they missed the opportunity to build up a healthy lead over Chelsea and Manchester United, who are only three points adrift of the Merseyside mammoths.

However, for a side that lost nine of their 12 games during a two-month period earlier in the season, eight matches unbeaten is a marked improvement, even if the bar has been drastically lowered for Liverpool in 2025-26.

The Reds now go in search of a fourth win from their last five away matches across all competitions, and they have scored at least twice in five of their last seven on the road, the exceptions coming against Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Slot and Marco Silva can empathise over winning runs ending on New Year's Day, as the latter's Fulham side had taken down Burnley, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United in three straight Premier League games before pitting their wits against Palace.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's strike almost condemned the Cottagers to a London derby defeat, but the long-serving Tom Cairney came up with a crisp leveller in the final 10 minutes to at least preserve Fulham's unbeaten run for a little while longer.

Not completely out of the Champions League picture by any stretch, the 11th-placed hosts are just three points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea, and they will cut the gap to Liverpool down to an identical amount with victory on Sunday.

That will be easier said than done if recent history is anything to go by, though, as Silva has suffered defeat in all 11 of his Premier League games against reigning champions, the worst 100% loss rate for a manager in the competition's history.

However, Fulham took four points from their two meetings with Liverpool last season, following up a 2-2 Anfield draw with a 3-2 Craven Cottage success, three weeks before the Reds were crowned champions.

Fulham Premier League form:

L

L

W

W

W

D

Fulham form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

W

D

Liverpool Premier League form:

D

D

W

W

W

D

Liverpool form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

Slot used the words 'Florian Wirtz' and 'hamstring' together in Thursday's post-game press conference, and while the German only needs careful management rather than a period on the sidelines, it would not be a shock to see him dropped here.

The Reds are guaranteed to be missing Alexander Isak (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (ACL) and Mohamed Salah (AFCON), while Wataru Endo (ankle) should sit this one out too, but there is a slim chance of Joe Gomez (muscle) making a comeback.

Wirtz's possible demotion spells good news for Cody Gakpo, while Alexis Mac Allister and Milos Kerkez should also win their places back after Slot rotated his resources in midweek.

On Fulham's end, Silva has confirmed that Kenny Tete is unlikely to be available due to the hamstring injury he suffered in midweek, so Timothy Castagne can look forward to a swift recall to the XI.

Tete is expected to be one of four injury-related absentees for Sunday's hosts alongside Josh King (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), while Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey are still on AFCON duty.

A man who never made the grade at Liverpool, Harry Wilson enters gameweek 20 with four goal involvements from his last seven home games, one more than he had registered in his previous 20 beforehand.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Ekitike

We say: Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

Clashes between Fulham and Liverpool tend to be entertaining watches for the neutrals, as there have been a staggering 20 goals netted in the last four Premier League matches between these two clubs.

However, Thursday night fatigue means that a more low-key affair is in store this weekend, when Silva's well-drilled men have our vote to hold Slot's side to a low-scoring draw.

