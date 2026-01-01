Liverpool 0-0 Leeds: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Hugo Ekitike horror miss proves costly

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 19:36

Liverpool squandered the chance to steer clear in the race for fourth place as they were held to a goalless draw by Leeds United at Anfield in their opening Premier League game of 2026.

As top-flight matches come thick and fast for all 20 teams, Whites boss Daniel Farke made the unexpected decision to bench the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin, explaining that he had to 'protect' the injury-plagued striker.

Calvert-Lewin was initially denied the chance to score for a seventh game in a row, but the Englishman enjoyed a rather stress-free watch from the dugout, aside from one Hugo Ekitike horror miss with the goal gaping.

Leeds began to believe as the second half progressed - Calvert-Lewin, on as a substitute, even had a goal disallowed - but the Whites happily accepted a point that represented two dropped for a disappointing Liverpool.

Arne Slot's men are now three points better off than Manchester United and Chelsea in fourth place in the Premier League table, while 16th-placed Leeds are seven points clear of the relegation zone.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

After Chelsea and Manchester United's slip-ups on Tuesday, Liverpool could have opened up a five-point lead over their top-four rivals with victory on New Year's Day, but Slot's crop clearly left their killer instinct in 2025.

The unrelenting winter schedule necessitated a couple of changes from the Reds boss, but optimism should have still been rife among the Anfield faithful, whose team squared up to a Leeds side without an away clean sheet all season long.

That streak should have continued had Ekitike not inexplicably missed a two-yard header, but Farke's resurgent Whites stuck to their task, remained rigid and could very well have nicked maximum points on Merseyside.

Both matches involving Liverpool and Leeds this season have concluded with the Whites gaining one point and the Reds losing two, but 19 shots and only four on target told the story for Slot's wasteful crop.

Liverpool's four-game winning run has come to an end in forgettable fashion, but Leeds are now unbeaten in six in the top flight, and Thursday's point was another point towards their survival bid.

LIVERPOOL VS. LEEDS HIGHLIGHTS

Hugo Ekitike miss vs. Leeds (33rd min, Liverpool 0-0 Leeds)

How has Hugo Ekitike missed from there? ? pic.twitter.com/DwipZpyOXF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 1, 2026

One of those incidents that defies explanation.

No-one is in the six-yard box to tap in Andy Robertson's cross, but Jeremie Frimpong picks up the pieces, cuts inside and ostensibly aims for the far corner.

However, Hugo Ekitike attempts to head home with the goal at his mercy, but the Frenchman somehow nods the ball in the other direction onto Lucas Perri's noggin - a huge Leeds let-off!

MAN OF THE MATCH - IBRAHIMA KONATE

© Imago / Visionhaus

Pascal Struijk was here, there and everywhere for Leeds, but Ibrahima Konate stood tall when Liverpool needed him to.

The Frenchman did not lose any of his 10 duels at Anfield - eight in the air and two in the ground - and registered seven clearances in a further hint that his best form is starting to return.

LIVERPOOL VS. LEEDS MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 69%-31% Leeds

Shots: Liverpool 19-4 Leeds

Shots on target: Liverpool 4-2 Leeds

Corners: Liverpool 8-3 Leeds

Fouls: Liverpool 10-8 Leeds

BEST STATS

Chances created in the first half:



2 — Dominik Szoboszlai

2 — Andy Robertson

1 — Leeds pic.twitter.com/D0l0FKXYXh — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) January 1, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

A trip to the capital awaits for Liverpool this weekend, as the Reds travel to Craven Cottage for Sunday's date with Fulham.

A couple of hours beforehand, Leeds lift the curtain on the January 4 action with a mouthwatering lunchtime matchup - Manchester United at Elland Road.