Leeds vs. Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes update delivered as Ruben Amorim reveals team news for Elland Road clash

By Matt Law | 02 Jan 2026 16:52 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 16:54

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is not expecting to recover any injured players for Sunday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.

Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (thigh), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bruno Fernandes (thigh) and Mason Mount (muscle) are currently unavailable for selection.

De Ligt, Maguire, Mainoo, Fernandes and Mount are all believed to have had chances of being available against Leeds.

However, Amorim admitted during his pre-match press conference that Man United are unlikely to recover any players for the contest at Elland Road.

"We're going [with] no issues. We are going to see tomorrow as we have one more training [session]. I don't think so that anyone is going to recover, but we will see," Amorim told reporters.

Man United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they head to Elland Road, having been held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

"I heard it is a big derby and a great environment. A big rival. Every game in the Premier League is tough for us. I know that it means so much to the fans but we need to go there and try to win," Amorim added during his press conference.

"I think we are playing better when we have the full squad. It is clear that we are attacking better. We are not being good enough in the details. We should have more points in the moment, but, of course, we want always more. We should have more points in the table.



"They [Leeds] have a lot of pace and, sometimes, we struggle with pace. They are confident, but we have proved we can win any game in any situation, in every context. So we will try to do that again. We know that they change the system.

"They have different players in [the] front. They can as, the last game, they rotated two players that usually are the starters. So they have good players, good manager, great environment. It is going to be a tough game."

Amorim confident Man United youngsters can handle first-team exposure

Amorim also said that he will have no problem using the youngsters against Leeds, with Jack Fletcher and Bendito Mantato recently involved with the first team due to the number of absentees.

"We look to everything, but they need to be prepared. You can see the squad, it is impossible and we cannot stretch the players that we don't have at the moment. I will try to put together a team that is ready to cope with that. I will try to read the game and try to understand what I should do to help them," he said.

"They have to. It's a game in a hostile environment, but they need to be ready. They need to experience that, but it's going to be hard for any player, even the guys with a lot of experience.

"But again, we already experienced that. At Bilbao last year, with the sound, so I know that that feeling is completely different. But they need to be ready."

Man United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, with both teams on 19 matches.