Fulham lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Marco Silva forced into defensive change

By Ben Knapton | 02 Jan 2026 16:11 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 16:20

Fulham head coach Marco Silva will be forced into a defensive change for Sunday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Craven Cottage.

The West London side claimed a creditable 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in midweek, but they lost experienced right-back Kenny Tete to a hamstring injury at the start of the second half.

Silva confirmed at his pre-game press conference that he expects to be without Tete on Sunday, when the Dutchman should be one of seven absentees for the home side.

Josh King (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring) will also play no part in this fixture, while Calvin Bassey, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tete's injury opens the door for Timothy Castagne to start at right-back for Fulham, likely as part of an otherwise untouched four-man rearguard comprising Jorge Cuenca, Joachim Andersen and Antonee Robinson.

Tom Cairney was Fulham's hero of the hour against Palace with his late leveller, but Silva should stick with the tried-and-tested double pivot of Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic against the champions.

The hosting manager also has little scope for rotation further up the field, where ex-Liverpool man Harry Wilson squares up to his former club aiming to build on a solid record of four goal involvements from his last seven home games.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez

