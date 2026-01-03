Team News: Fulham vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Fulham and Liverpool both lost three-game Premier League winning runs in midweek, and a return to triumphant ways is on the agenda for both sides on Sunday at Craven Cottage.
The hosts fought back to hold Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw on Thursday, whereas the Reds were stunted in a goalless stalemate with Leeds United, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
FULHAM vs. LIVERPOOL
FULHAM
Out: Kenny Tete (hamstring), Josh King (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), Samuel Chukwueze (AFCON), Alex Iwobi (AFCON), Calvin Bassey (AFCON)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez
LIVERPOOL
Out: Alexander Isak (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Wataru Endo (ankle)
Doubtful: Joe Gomez (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Ekitike