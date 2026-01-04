Nigeria lineup vs. Mozambique: Predicted XI for Nigeria AFCON round of 16 clash

By Ademola Adediji | 04 Jan 2026 06:45 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 07:16

As Nigeria look ahead to their round of 16 clash against Mozambique on Monday, Eric Chelle is expected to make wholesale changes to the team that started their last game in the competition.

With many of his regulars well rested over the last few days, they are expected to be reinstated in the starting team, and Chelle could make as many as eight changes for Monday’s fixture.

First-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili was left out of Nigeria’s last fixture, but he should reclaim his spot between the sticks.

In defence, Semi Ajayi and Bright Osayi-Samuel were also omitted last time out, but they are in line to join both Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi in the back four.

In midfield, captain Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyemaechi all missed out against the Cranes, but they will all be called upon for Monday’s fixture.

Up front, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Adams Akor have made the three places in attack theirs, and as such, they should be involved from the start.

The Eagles are likely to set up in a 4-3-3 system, given Chelle’s preference for the formation.

Meanwhile, Cyriel Dessers and Ryan Alebiosu are not expected to be available on Monday, as they are both injured.

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabili; Bruno, Ajayi, Bassey, Osay-Samuel; Iwobi, Ndidi, Onyeka: Lookman, Osimhen, Adams