Liam Rosenior to Chelsea: Strasbourg boss makes instructive emotional remarks after Nice draw

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jan 2026 00:34

Liam Rosenior has appeared to say farewell to Ligue 1 and Strasbourg after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Nice.

The Englishman has been linked to the Chelsea job after Enzo Maresca's departure on New Year's Day, following a disappointing run of one Premier League victory in seven matches.

While BluCo may face repercussions if Rosenior leaves Alsace for West London, widespread rumours have not ceased regarding the possibility of the 41-year-old moving to Stamford Bridge.

The former Hull City boss may have managed his final game for the club, where he finished seventh in Ligue 1 in his maiden year in charge.

Rosenior issues emotional statement following Strasbourg draw

According to The Sun, Liam Rosenior appeared to bid an emotional farewell to Strasbourg following their 1-1 draw with Nice on Saturday.

The 41-year-old Englishman has emerged as the leading candidate to fill the vacancy at Stamford Bridge and admitted that discussions regarding the role have taken place.

Rosenior spoke highly of the Ligue 1 outfit, praising the city, the fans and the players while suggesting that his future remains uncertain.

“It’s a very beautiful city, with very beautiful people, a great club," said the Chelsea-linked manager. I loved everything. The players were incredible. “I really want the best for this club. I don’t know if this is my last match. In life, you never know.”

Although he insisted that nothing concrete has been finalised, his comments were widely interpreted as a precursor to a move to West London.

“There’s nothing concrete in these discussions," said Rosenior. "They’re just discussions. What will be, will be."

Strasbourg currently occupy seventh place in the Ligue 1 table, and have shown significant progress during Rosenior's six-month tenure at the club.

Maresca replacement: Chelsea prioritise internal candidate for managerial role

© Imago / Werner Schmitt

The reported pursuit of Rosenior represents a strategic move by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali to maintain continuity within their wider footballing structure.

As Strasbourg are the sister club of Chelsea, the transition is expected to be relatively seamless compared to hiring an external candidate mid-season.

While the board are believed to have considered names like Roberto De Zerbi, John Terry and Francesco Farioli, Rosenior’s tactical philosophy and familiarity with the ownership group have made him the preferred choice.

The former Hull City boss would become the fifth permanent boss under the current ownership following the departures of Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and Maresca.

In the meantime, academy coach Calum McFarlane has been tasked with leading the team for their crucial Premier League encounter against Manchester City on Sunday.