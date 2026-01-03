Next Chelsea manager: Liam Rosenior talks advancing but 'extraordinary' development could jeopardise agreement

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jan 2026 15:38

Chelsea have apparently entered advanced talks to hire Liam Rosenior as their new head coach, but there is a danger that the move could still fall through.

The Blues will take on Manchester City in Sunday's Premier League showdown under the wing of Calum McFarlane, who has temporarily made the step up from the Under-21s after Enzo Maresca's sensational exit.

The latter departed on New Year's Day after his relationship with the board became irreparable, a consequence of long-running friction between Maresca and the hierarchy over a perceived lack of support.

Maresca had previously made reference to the "worst 48 hours" of his career following victory over Everton and also did not conduct his usual pre-match press conference after the week's draw with Bournemouth; claims that he was ill are now said to have been wide of the mark.

Rosenior quickly emerged as the number one candidate to take over at Stamford Bridge, thanks to the 41-year-old's close connections to BlueCo and his sterling work at Strasbourg, Chelsea's sister club.

Chelsea-Liam Rosenior talks 'progressing well'

Now, journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that conversations between Rosenior and the Chelsea powers-that-be are progressing well, and discussions have already reached an 'advanced' stage.

It would supposedly take something 'extraordinary' for Rosenior not to become Chelsea head coach in the coming days/weeks, although there is still a slight chance that an agreement could collapse.

The 41-year-old's contract with Strasbourg runs for another two seasons, and his proposed switch to West London is also dependent on the Ligue 1 side hiring a suitable replacement in time.

However, there have been claims that Strasbourg's president could resign if Rosenior is poached by Chelsea, as he is understood to be in 'total disagreement' with Behdad Eghbali over the possible deal.

Rosenior managed Derby County and Hull City before becoming Strasbourg boss in 2024, leading Les Coureurs into the Europa Conference League in his first season and winning 32 of his 62 games in charge.

What other managers could Chelsea target to replace Enzo Maresca?

All the signs are pointing towards Rosenior replacing Maresca, but if the agreement does plunge BlueCo's relationship with Strasbourg into total disarray, Chelsea may very well have to look elsewhere.

Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner are both admired by several top clubs, and the latter looks increasingly likely to leave the Eagles at the end of the season after a lack of support in the transfer market.

Chelsea may not be prepared to wait until the summer to appoint a permanent successor, though, so the Blues would face the difficult task of trying to negotiate Glasner's exit mid-season if they swerve to the Austrian.

Ex-Barcelona boss Xavi and former England manager Gareth Southgate are among the high-profile available head coaches, but it would be a surprise to see either man given the keys to the Stamford Bridge offices.