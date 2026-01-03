Team News: Everton vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jan 2026 15:00

Everton welcome Brentford to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday, knowing full well that maximum points for the London side would see them leapfrogged in the Premier League table.

The capital club are unbeaten in four league games under Keith Andrews, but they are winless in three visits to the Toffees, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

EVERTON

Out: Michael Keane (unspecified), Carlos Alcaraz (unspecified), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (thigh), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Iliman Ndiaye (AFCON), Idrissa Gueye (AFCON)

Doubtful: Jack Grealish (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; McNeil, Rohl, Grealish; Barry

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Frank Onyeka (AFCON), Dango Ouattara (AFCON)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry; Henderson, Janelt, Yarmolyuk; Lewis-Potter, Thiago, Schade