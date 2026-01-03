Chelsea transfer news: Blues show 'firm interest' in Newcastle star - but are they eyeing January or summer swoop?

By Ben Sully | 03 Jan 2026 09:51 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 09:53

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The 25-year-old experienced a difficult start to life in Newcastle after being hit with a 10-month ban for breaching Italian betting regulations prior to his move to St James' Park in the summer of 2023.

Tonali has since gone on to establish himself as one of the integral pieces of Eddie Howe's side, demonstrated by the fact that he has started 20 of his 23 Premier League and Champions League appearances in the current campaign.

However, the Magpies may have a fight on their hands to retain the services of one of their most prized assets.

Chelsea eyeing Tonali swoop

According to the Football Insider, Chelsea are showing 'firm interest' in the Italy international as they explore potential options in their search for midfield reinforcements.

The report claims that the Blues are 'closely monitoring' the Newcastle star, who is an appealing option due to his Premier League experience.

Rather than make a move in the current transfer window, Chelsea are likely to delay any possible bid until the summer if they decide to step up their pursuit.

From Newcastle's perspective, they will surely feel they are in a relatively strong negotiating position, with Tonali under contract until the summer of 2029.

Why are Chelsea monitoring Tonali?

The Chelsea board are currently focusing on their efforts to appoint a new head coach following Enzo Maresca's departure.

However, their recruitment team are always scouring the market for new targets, and a new midfielder appears to be on their wishlist, despite boasting the talented duo of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Reece James can also play in the middle of the park, but Chelsea appear to be concerned over their lack of depth in that area of the pitch.

Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo have been struggling with injury, while Andrey Santos failed to fully convince Maresca before the manager's departure.