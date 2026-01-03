Chelsea transfer news: Blues in 'five-team race' for Serie A defender, with Tottenham Hotspur one of four competitors

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Jan 2026 00:38

Chelsea have emerged as a contender for Oumar Solet, but they are one of five Premier League teams interested in the Udinese defender, the latest report has claimed.

After the Blues parted company with Enzo Maresca, supporters have been fixated on who might take over from the Italian, with Liam Rosenior the early favourite.

Despite the managerial turmoil at Stamford Bridge, it would not be surprising if the club were busy in the transfer market regardless of when they appoint their next head coach.

The latest link to emerge has been to Udinese centre-back Oumar Solet, who could come in to provide stability in defence.

However, TEAMtalk report that the Blues could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, West Ham United and Manchester United for his signature.

© Imago

Oumar Solet in profile: Should Chelsea target Udinese centre-back?

Oumar Solet is 25 and has plenty of room for development, though he is older than the profile of player the Blues would normally target.

With the injury to Levi Colwill, Chelsea have at times encountered difficulties when playing out from the back, and that is an area that the Frenchman excels in.

Solet has stood out at Udinese for his passing given he ranks first for attempted passes (1,030), and he is significantly ahead of the Udinese player with the second most attempted passes Jesper Karlstrom (656).

The 25-year-old's aerial win rate of 59.5% would rank lower than Chelsea centre-backs Benoit Badiashile (60%), Tosin Adarabioyo (67.4%) and Wesley Fofana (68.4%), so he may have to be partnered by an aerially dominant partner.

© Imago

Can Chelsea win the race for Oumar Solet?

When players make the switch to other teams, one of the most important things a prospective club can offer is stability, and it is difficult to argue that Stamford Bridge can provide that to the defender.

Maresca may not have met all of Chelsea's expectations, but it is concerning that the Londoners will now be looking for a fifth permanent manager since the arrival of Todd Boehly in 2022.

Tottenham and Manchester United may also have somewhat unstable managerial situations with Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim, but neither club are as volatile as the Blues at the moment.

Chelsea are unlikely to face as much competition from West Ham considering they are in the midst of a relegation battle, while Palace look set to lose both Oliver Glasner and Marc Guehi in the summer, and a transfer to Selhurst Park may not be the best move for Solet's career.