Chelsea lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash with Blues sweating over Marc Cucurella

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jan 2026 23:24

Chelsea will assess the fitness of Marc Cucurella before Sunday’s daunting trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, but the Blues are already resigned to being without the influential Moises Caicedo through suspension.

The Ecuadorian midfield general is forced to serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth booking of the campaign in the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, leaving a significant void in the visitors' engine room.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane, taking the reins following Enzo Maresca’s departure, also remains unable to call upon Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo or Jorrel Hato due to their respective injuries.

Blues captain Reece James could be pushed into a central midfield role alongside Enzo Fernandez to provide the necessary steel in Caicedo’s absence.

This move should grant Cole Palmer the licence to roam in a more advanced creative position as he looks to rediscover his best form against his former employers.

In the defensive line, Josh Acheampong is a candidate to start at right-back if Cucurella is not risked, with Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah expected to anchor the back four ahead of Robert Sanchez.

Malo Gusto would likely switch to the left-back slot to complete the defensive unit, while Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho are set to occupy the flanks.

The attacking duo will provide the ammunition for Joao Pedro, who is expected to get the nod up front as the Blues seek a statement victory at the Etihad Stadium.

