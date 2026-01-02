Manchester City lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Pep Guardiola faces Rodri, Jeremy Doku decisions

By Seye Omidiora | 02 Jan 2026 23:15 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 23:24

Pep Guardiola could hand Rodri his first Premier League start since October when Manchester City welcome managerless Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The midfielder made a successful return from a hamstring injury with a dominant 45-minute cameo against Sunderland on Thursday, while Jeremy Doku is also pushing for a recall to the starting XI after proving his fitness at the Stadium of Light.

However, the hosts have been rocked by fresh fitness concerns for Savinho and Nico Gonzalez, both of whom were forced off with apparent injuries during the goalless draw on Wearside.

Guardiola could find himself without as many as seven first-team players for the visit of the Blues, as the aforementioned duo may join Oscar Bobb, John Stones and Mateo Kovacic on a crowded treatment table.

Furthermore, the Mancunian giants remain unable to call upon Omar Marmoush or Rayan Ait-Nouri while the pair represent Egypt and Algeria respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the selection headaches, Erling Haaland is certain to lead the line as he looks to rediscover his clinical touch following rare blanks against Liverpool and Sunderland.

The Norwegian powerhouse has failed to score at only two top-flight grounds in England, but his record at the Etihad remains imperious, having netted a brace in his last home outing against West Ham United.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will continue in goal behind a back four likely to feature Josko Gvardiol, while Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden offer creative support in the final third.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Rodri, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden; Haaland

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up for this game