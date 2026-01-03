Next Chelsea manager: Liam Rosenior leaving Strasbourg would cause BlueCo 'repercussions'

By Darren Plant | 03 Jan 2026 12:03 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 12:07

BlueCo are reportedly facing major issues at Strasbourg if they appoint Liam Rosenior as Chelsea's new head coach.

Since Enzo Maresca departed Stamford Bridge on New Year's Day, Rosenior has been the bookmakers' favourite to succeed him.

With Chelsea and Strasbourg both owned by BlueCo, there is logic to the Englishman effectively being promoted by his bosses.

As it stands, there is the expectation that the 41-year-old could leave Strasbourg after Saturday's Ligue 1 fixture versus Nice.

Chelsea Under-21s coach Calum McFarlane will take charge of the Blues against Manchester City on Sunday ahead of Rosenior's potential arrival.

BlueCo facing Strasbourg chaos

However, as per Direct Racing, chaos could ensue at Strasbourg if Rosenior is not kept at Stade de la Meinau until the end of the season.

There is said to be a 'total disagreement' between Chelsea co-owner Behbad Eghbali and Strasbourg president Marc Keller.

Should Rosenior leave the French club over the coming days, Keller is allegedly prepared to resign from his position.

Strasbourg fans have frequently criticised BlueCo since their purchase of the club, aware that they are essentially being used as a feeder club to Chelsea.

While that approach contributed to qualification for this season's Conference League, there is anger over the feeling of being viewed as a support base for the Premier League giants.

Keller had been part of a consortium that purchased Strasbourg in 2012 before selling to BlueCo in June 2023, under the agreement that he remained as president.

Will BlueCo care about Strasbourg friction?

With some of Chelsea's starlets having aided Strasbourg's progress on the pitch, there is proof that the arrangement has been beneficial from a sporting perspective.

From the perspective of Strasbourg's supporters, though, they feel like a pawn in BlueCo's bigger project.

As long as both clubs are generating profit and qualifying for European competitions, BlueCo will likely be undeterred over how they handle business at Strasbourg.

Widespread reports have indicated that there is a stubbornness to make any amendments to their business model at Chelsea, despite a lack of leadership contributing to the team's recent struggles.