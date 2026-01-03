Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest team news: Do Unai Emery, Sean Dyche tinker after Premier League defeats?

By Darren Plant | 03 Jan 2026 11:19 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 11:31

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has made four changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Having seen the club's 11-match winning streak come to an end against Arsenal, the Spaniard has taken his opportunity to freshen up his side.

Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara both return at right-back and in central midfield respectively after missing the 4-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium through suspension.

Ian Maatsen is recalled at left-back, while John McGinn appears in line to start on the right-hand side of midfield.

Despite playing 90 minutes in North London, Ollie Watkins retains his place ahead of Doneyll Malen.

Lamare Bogarde, Lucas Digne, Amadou Onana and Jadon Sancho are the quartet to drop out of the starting lineup.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Nottingham Forest make two changes for Villa game

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche has opted to make two alterations to his Nottingham Forest XI after the defeat to Everton in midweek.

Ola Aina makes his first appearance for Forest since August 31 after a long spell on the sidelines through injury.

Winger Dilane Bakwa is included in a Premier League starting lineup for the first time under Dyche on the right flank.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Callum Hudson-Odoi are the duo to miss out.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Digne, Garcia, Carroll, Bogarde, Hemmings, Sancho, Malen, Jimoh-Aloba

Nottingham Forest XI: Victor; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Aina; Anderson, Dominguez; Bakwa, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Jesus

Subs: Sels, Morato, Awoniyi, Luiz, Kalimuendo, McAtee, Zinchenko, Savona, Abbott