Championship transfer news and rumours: Coventry 'discuss' Esse deal, Birmingham seal first signing, Oxford 'open talks' with Brentford

By Ben Sully | 03 Jan 2026 11:39 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 12:14

Coventry City have reportedly held discussions over a move for Crystal Palace winger Romain Esse.

The 20-year-old has been restricted to just 14 competitive appearances since he joined Palace from Millwall last January.

According to journalist John Percy, Coventry are willing to offer Esse a route out of Palace in the current transfer window.

Frank Lampard's side are 'hopeful' of agreeing a loan deal, although they are facing competition from other Championship clubs.

If Coventry are able to get the deal over the line, Esse would join a club that are looking to end their 25-year wait for Premier League football.

The Sky Blues are currently eight points clear at the top of the Championship table, having collected 51 points from 24 league games.

Birmingham unveil Wagner signing

Meanwhile, Birmingham City have completed their first signing of the winter transfer window.

Birmingham are looking to bolster their squad after going seven Championship matches without a win.

They have wasted little time in unveiling German left-back Kai Wagner as their first signing of the January market.

Wagner has joined from MLS side Philadelphia Union for an undisclosed fee, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

“I’m really excited to look forward to this chapter," Wagner told the club's official website.

“At the beginning of December, we had some small talks, a nice Zoom call. They told me about the whole project, and it gave me goosebumps straight from the beginning.

“I spoke to the coach, and I was really happy about that too, to hear his insights. He told me what he wants me to bring to the pitch and how I can help the team. I’m a player who always tries to go forward and attack, but who also likes to defend.

“It’s a hard-working club, a club where the fans are really into it and that’s really important as I’m a hard worker myself.”

Wagner leaves Philadelphia after scoring 10 goals and providing 54 assists in 253 appearances across all competitions.

Oxford open Peart-Harris talks

Elsewhere in the Championship, Oxford are reportedly interested in signing Brentford attacker Myles Peart-Harris.

Oxford may be searching for a new permanent manager, but they are keen to get on with their transfer business as they look to boost their survival chances with reinforcements.

According to Football Insider, the U's are in talks with Brentford over a move to sign Peart-Harris on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has previous Championship experience after scoring three goals and providing four assists in 29 league appearances during last season's loan spell with Swansea City.

However, Peart-Harris is short of match practice, having failed to make a single first-team appearance for Brentford this term.

Peart-Harris would bring versatility to the U's, having proven that he can play as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, winger and a forward.