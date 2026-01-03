Man Utd's hope for Toby Collyer revealed following recall from West Brom loan spell

By Ben Sully | 03 Jan 2026 10:50 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 10:53

Manchester United are reportedly keen to send Toby Collyer back out on loan before the end of the winter transfer window.

Collyer joined West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan in the summer after being restricted to just six substitute appearances in the Premier League last term.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he struggled for regular starting opportunities under West Brom boss Ryan Mason, making the starting lineup in just three of his 12 Championship appearances.

Collyer then picked up a calf injury in November and subsequently returned to Man United to start his recovery before being officially recalled from his loan spell.

Man Utd eyeing Collyer loan exit

According to The Sun, Man United are hoping to secure Collyer another loan move during the current transfer window.

The Red Devils are still keen for Collyer to gain regular game time elsewhere despite struggling with a lack of depth in the middle of the park.

Captain Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo are both struggling with injury, while the latter has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Having been left with Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro as his only fit senior central midfielders, Ruben Amorim has brought brothers Jack Fletcher and Tyler Fletcher into the first-team fold.

Could Man Utd change Collyer stance?

In a conflicting report, The Manchester Evening News are suggesting that there is a possibility Collyer could remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the transfer window.

Collyer's next steps could depend on whether Ugarte and Mainoo remain at the club amid loan interest.

Man United will also be aware that the midfielder would be unable to secure another loan move if he plays for Amorim's side this month.

That is because rules prevent a player from representing more than two European clubs during the same season.