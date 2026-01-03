Team News: Real Madrid vs. Real Betis injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 03 Jan 2026 15:15

Real Madrid will begin their 2026 with a clash against Real Betis on Sunday afternoon.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while the visitors sit sixth in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

REAL MADRID

Out: Dani Carvajal (knee), Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh), Eder Militao (hamstring), Brahim Diaz (AFCON), Kylian Mbappe (knee)

Doubtful: Federico Valverde (overload)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carreras; Bellingham, Tchouameni, Guler; Rodrygo, G Garcia, Vinicius

REAL BETIS

Out: Isco (muscle), Cedric Bakambu (AFCON), Abde Ezzalzouli (AFCON), Sofyan Amrabat (AFCON)

Doubtful: Junior Firpo (muscle), Diego Llorente (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Valles; Bellerin, Natan, Bartra, Gomez; Deossa, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Ruibal; Hernandez