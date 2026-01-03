Team News: Tottenham vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 03 Jan 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 15:00

Visiting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the very first time, Sunderland hit the road for Sunday's Premier League showdown with the Lilywhites.

The Black Cats sit five places and three points better off than Spurs in the Premier League table before the start of the gameweek, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

SPURS

Out: Xavi Simons (suspended), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Dominic Solanke (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Pape Sarr (AFCON), Yves Bissouma (AFCON)

Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Richarlison, Kolo Muani

SUNDERLAND

Out: Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Habib Diarra (AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Daniel Ballard (ankle), Brian Brobbey (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Geertruida, Xhaka; Mayenda, Le Fee, Adingra; Isidor