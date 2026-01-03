Premier League Gameweek 20
Spurs
Jan 4, 2026 3.00pm
Sunderland

Team News: Tottenham vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Spurs vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media

Visiting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the very first time, Sunderland hit the road for Sunday's Premier League showdown with the Lilywhites.

The Black Cats sit five places and three points better off than Spurs in the Premier League table before the start of the gameweek, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

SPURS vs. SUNDERLAND

SPURS

Out: Xavi Simons (suspended), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee), Dominic Solanke (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Pape Sarr (AFCON), Yves Bissouma (AFCON)

Doubtful: Lucas Bergvall (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Richarlison, Kolo Muani

SUNDERLAND

Out: Noah Sadiki (AFCON), Chemsdine Talbi (AFCON), Reinildo Mandava (AFCON), Arthur Masuaku (AFCON), Bertrand Traore (AFCON), Habib Diarra (AFCON), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Daniel Ballard (ankle), Brian Brobbey (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Cirkin; Geertruida, Xhaka; Mayenda, Le Fee, Adingra; Isidor

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Tottenham Hotspur related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe