Team News: Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jan 2026 15:00

Newcastle United aim to extend Crystal Palace's six-match winless run on Sunday, as the Magpies host the South London side at St James' Park in gameweek 20.

Eddie Howe's team are unbeaten at St James’ Park since September 2025, and another win for the home team could take them above Oliver Glasner's side in the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Emile Krafth (knee), William Osula (ankle), Jamaal Lascelles (muscle), Anthony Elanga (knock), Dan Burn (chest)

Doubtful: Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Valentino Livramento (knee), Sven Botman (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Daniel Munoz (knee), Rio Cardines (muscle), Caleb Kporha (back), Chris Richards (foot), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Chadi Riad (knee), Ismaila Sarr (AFCON)

Doubtful: Will Hughes (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Canvot, Mitchell; Devenny, Pino; Mateta