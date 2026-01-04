Nuno Espirito Santo future: Ex-West Ham United head coach 'interested' in Hammers return

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jan 2026 00:58

Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly under increasing pressure at West Ham United after Saturday's 3-0 defeat at bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The win was Wolves' first of the campaign in the Premier League, marking a dismal return to Molineux for the Portuguese manager, who has won just two of his 15 matches in charge of the Hammers since replacing Graham Potter in September.

Saturday's result leaves the capital club 18th in the Premier League table, four points behind Nottingham Forest after 20 matches.

Now, a former West Ham boss is believed to be keen on a return to East London if the Hammers were to dismiss Espirito Santo.

Ex-Hammers boss 'ready to return' if Nuno is sacked

According to talkSPORT, Slaven Bilic is currently on standby to replace Espirito Santo should the board decide to make a change.

Owner David Sullivan is understood to have remained unconvinced by the recent performances and had previously explored the possibility of rehiring the Croatian before appointing the Portuguese boss.

Bilic is reportedly ready to answer an SOS from his former club as they look to preserve their top-flight status during the second half of the season.

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick is also believed to be high on the shortlist and has been sounded out about the role in the past.

The decision-makers are expected to meet early this week to discuss the future of the coaching staff following the horror performance at Molineux.

Nuno future in doubt following apology to supporters

The under-pressure incumbent admitted after the defeat to Wolves that the performance was the worst of his tenure and offered a sincere apology to the travelling supporters.

The Portuguese head coach insisted that his primary focus remains on finding a solution to the current slump rather than his personal job security.

"It is embarrassing, we have to apologise to the fans today," said the 51-year-old after losing at Wolves. "Today was the worst performance that we had.

"It is not about my future, it is about how can we get out of this situation and improve and get the results that make us climb the table.

"Now is the moment to reflect, speak amongst ourselves and see if we are strong enough to solve it."

However, the statistics suggest a growing challenge for the former Forest manager, with the side effectively five points from safety when goal difference is considered, after a nine-match winless run.

With the January transfer window now open, the board must decide whether to back the incumbent boss or entrust a new leader with the task of avoiding relegation to the Championship.