How to watch Nigeria vs. Tunisia: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for AFCON clash

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Dec 2025 01:24

One of the Africa Cup of Nations favourites Nigeria will hope to get the better of Tunisia in their second group stage clash in Morocco on Saturday.

Nigeria come into the clash having won 2-1 against Tanzania on December 23, and they are currently second in Group C, whereas Tunisia beat Uganda 3-1 on the same date and are first.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Group C match.

What time does Nigeria vs. Tunisia kick off?

The contest will begin at 8:00pm on Saturday for UK viewers, and at 9:00pm for local spectators in Morocco.

Where is Nigeria vs. Tunisia being played?

The game will take place at the Complexe Sportif de Fes - a stadium with a capacity of 45,000 - in the Moroccan city of Fez.

How to watch Nigeria vs. Tunisia in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch on the 4seven channel, with coverage starting five minutes before kick off at 7:55pm.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game live on the official Channel 4 website and app.

Highlights

Supporters will be able to find highlights of the group game, and all other matches at the tournament, on Channel 4 Sport's official YouTube channel.

Who will win Nigeria vs. Tunisia?

The two sides have not frequently clashed, with the nations having only met each other twice since the beginning of the decade.

Tunisia are unbeaten in two games against Nigeria, winning their last encounter 1-0 in January 2022, and they come into the weekend in strong form having triumphed in their last three games.

Nigeria put the disappointment of missing out on the World Cup behind them with their victory against Tanzania, and boss Eric Chelle will hope for another three points.

It is difficult to ignore the strong form of Tunisia, so perhaps they will have enough to earn a positive result against the Super Eagles.