Preview: Mali vs Tunisia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 01 Jan 2026 23:50 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 23:50

Mali and Tunisia face off in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

The Eagles aim to reach another quarter-final, while the Carthage Eagles are seeking to atone for their group-stage exit at the 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast.

Match preview

Mali progressed to the knockout phase after finishing second in Group A, remaining unbeaten but without a victory, opening their campaign with a 1–1 draw against Zambia, followed by another 1–1 stalemate against hosts Morocco, before a goalless draw with Comoros secured qualification.

Those results left Mali with two goals scored and two conceded across the group stage, reflecting a campaign built on defensive organisation, and their ability to limit opponents proved decisive in a tight group, particularly in the final match against Comoros, where a clean sheet ensured progression.

Mali’s recent competitive record shows a side that is difficult to beat, as across their last six competitive matches they have recorded two wins and four draws, scoring eight goals and conceding three, including World Cup qualifying victory over Madagascar.

Historically, Mali have been consistent AFCON performers, reaching the knockout rounds regularly despite never winning the tournament, with their best finish remaining runners-up in 1972 and their disciplined approach often serving them well in tournament football.

Mali and Tunisia have met 13 times since 1994, with Tunisia winning 6 matches, Mali 4, and 3 ending in draws. Recent encounters have been tightly contested, including draws in the last two meetings.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Tunisia reached the Round of 16 by finishing second in Group C behind Nigeria, beginning their group campaign with a 3–1 victory over Uganda before a 3–2 defeat to Nigeria and a 1–1 draw with Tanzania in their final match.

The Carthage Eagles scored six goals and conceded five in the group stage, highlighting a more open style of play, and while they showed attacking threat, defensive lapses were evident, particularly against Nigeria and late on against Tanzania.

Tunisia’s broader form has been steady rather than dominant, as in their last six competitive matches they have recorded three wins, two draws and one defeat, scoring 13 goals and conceding eight, pointing to attacking efficiency but also ongoing defensive concerns.

AFCON experience remains one of Tunisia’s key strengths, as they are one of the continent’s most regular tournament participants and won the competition in 2004 on home soil, with that pedigree often helping them navigate the pressures of knockout football.

Like Mali, Tunisia have found recent head-to-head meetings finely balanced, as past encounters have produced tight contests with few goals, suggesting another closely fought match is likely.

Mali Africa Cup of Nations form:

DDD

Mali form (all competitions):

WWDDDD

Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations form:

WLD

Tunisia form (all competitions):

DWWWLD

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet made four changes to the side that held hosts Morocco to a 1–1 draw, with three of those alterations coming in a reshaped midfield for the goalless draw against Comoros in their final Group A fixture.

The Eagles will be without key midfielder Amadou Haidara for the Round of 16 clash against Tunisia after he was sent off late in the match against Comoros for a dangerous challenge, meaning he is suspended under CAF disciplinary regulations, although the Malian Football Federation has lodged an appeal, and reports indicate that Chadian referee Aliou Mahamat later acknowledged the decision was an error and apologised during a technical meeting with the referees’ committee.

Haidara’s absence represents a significant setback for Mali, with the RB Leipzig midfielder having been a regular presence in central midfield throughout the group stage of AFCON 2025.

There is more positive news regarding Mali’s injury situation, as Sikou Niakate has returned to individual training while his recovery continues and Hamari Traore remains on a rehabilitation programme within the Mali camp, with both players expected to be available as the tournament progresses into the knockout rounds.

Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi otherwise has a near full-strength squad available following the group stage, with no suspensions reported, and the main concern surrounds Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, who sustained a knee injury during Tunisia’s group match against Nigeria on Saturday evening.

The Al Ahly midfielder suffered a knee contusion in the 58th minute following a collision with Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali during a Tunisian counter-attack, but reports from Egypt suggest there is no major cause for concern, with initial assessments indicating the injury is not serious.

Tunisia also eased concerns over Elias Achouri, who was substituted early in the second half of the group-stage draw against Tanzania after appearing to pick up an injury, with head coach Trabelsi confirming after the match that the issue was not serious and adding that the winger is expected to be fit again in the coming days.

Team A possible starting lineup:

Diarra; W.Coulibally, Diaby, O. Camara, Gassama; Dieng, Doumbia, L.Coulibaly, Sangare, Bissouma; Sinayoko

Team B possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Abdi, Talbi, Bronn, Valery; Skhiri, Gharbi, Mejbri; Achouri, Tounekti, Mastouri

We say: Mali 1-1 Tunisia (Mali progress AET)

We anticipate another intriguing and tactical clash between two teams well-acquainted over the years, each with ambitions to dominate the continent.

After a tightly contested match ends in a draw in regulation time, Mali will advance to the quarter-finals once again through a penalty shootout.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.