Mali vs. Senegal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final battle

By Carter White | 06 Jan 2026 15:56

Mali and Senegal will battle it out for a spot in the final four of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday afternoon.

The two sides both made it through the group stages unscathed before squeezing past Tunisia and Sudan respectively in the round of 16.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the quarter-final match.

What time does Mali vs. Senegal kick off?

The contest will begin at 16:00 on Friday, January 9 for UK viewers.

Where is Mali vs. Senegal being played?

The game will take place at Grand Stade de Tanger, which boasts a capacity of 65,00.

How to watch Mali vs. Senegal in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch on the E4 channel, with coverage starting 30 minutes before kickoff at 15:30.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game live on the official Channel 4 website and app.

Highlights

Viewers will be able to find highlights of the quarter-final clash, and all other matches at the tournament, on Channel 4 Sport's official YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Mali vs. Senegal?

Runners-up at the 2016 and 2020 editions of this competition, Mali are looking to make history and are just three wins away from their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title.

However, the task for the underdogs is significant on Friday afternoon, when Senegal will be the overwhelming favourites to progress into the semi-final stage.

Pape Thiaw's troops have breezed through the competition to date, firing in 10 goals across the opening four matches of their AFCON journey.

The winners of this clash could face Mohamed Salah's Egypt in a semi-final showdown on January 14.