Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including Sadio Mane's Senegal vs. Sudan

By Matt Law | 03 Jan 2026 06:00 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 06:00

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 begins on Saturday, with four teams battling to be present in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Senegal will take on Sudan, while Mali will face Tunisia, with the winners of the two contests advancing to the final eight of the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's AFCON games.

Senegal will lock horns with Sudan in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Grand Stade de Tangier on Saturday to kick off the knockout phase of the tournament.

The Teranga Lions finished top of Group D with seven points from three encounters, while their opponents finished third in Group E and made it to the second round as one of the best third-placed teams in the tournament.

We say: Senegal 2-0 Sudan

On paper, this looks like a stroll in the park for Senegal, and considering the gulf in class and the unimpressive form of Sudan, it appears Senegal will have an easy ride on Saturday.

Therefore, we are backing Senegal to claim a 2-0 win this weekend and advance to the next round of the competition.

Mali and Tunisia face off in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

The Eagles aim to reach another quarter-final, while the Carthage Eagles are seeking to atone for their group-stage exit at the 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast.

We say: Mali 1-1 Tunisia (Mali progress AET)

We anticipate another intriguing and tactical clash between two teams well-acquainted over the years, each with ambitions to dominate the continent.

After a tightly contested match ends in a draw in regulation time, Mali will advance to the quarter-finals once again through a penalty shootout.

