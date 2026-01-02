Nigeria vs. Mozambique: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie

By Darren Plant | 02 Jan 2026 16:48

Nigeria and Mozambique will look to move closer to Africa Cup of Nations glory on Monday when they square off in the last 16.

While Nigeria won Group C with a 100% record, Mozambique were the best of the four third-placed qualifiers after finishing behind Ivory Coast and Cameroon in Group F.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Group F match.

What time does Nigeria vs. Mozambique kick off?

The contest will begin at 19:00 on Monday, January 5 for UK viewers.

Where is Nigeria vs. Mozambique being played?

The game will take place at the Fez Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 45,000.

How to watch Nigeria vs. Mozambique in the UK

TV channels

The game will be available to watch on the 4Seven channel, with coverage starting five minutes before kickoff at 18:55.

Online streaming

Alternatively, you can watch the game live on the official Channel 4 website and app.

Highlights

Viewers will be able to find highlights of the group game, and all other matches at the tournament, on Channel 4 Sport's official YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Nigeria vs. Mozambique?

From Nigeria's perspective, they are attempting to go one better than in 2024 when they suffered defeat to Ivory Coast in the final.

You have to go back to 2013 for the last of Nigeria's three AFCON triumphs, and they will back themselves to reach the quarter-final at the very least after beating Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda in the group stages.

Mozambique were drawn alongside African powerhouses Ivory Coast and Cameroon in Group F. As such, they will be delighted to have defeated Gabon in order to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

Whoever prevails from this contest with face Algeria or DR Congo in the last eight.