Nigeria vs. Morocco: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Jan 2026 14:40

A place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final will be on the line on Wednesday, when Nigeria and Morocco come face-to-face at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

The Super Eagles comfortably defeated Algeria 2-0 in their quarter-final fixture to reach this round.

Meanwhile, the Atlas Lions progressed past Cameroon with a 2-0 win in their quarter-final tie.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's AFCON semi-final between Nigeria and Morocco.

What time does Nigeria vs. Morocco kick off?

This match will kick off at 20:00pm on Wednesday, January 14 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Nigeria vs. Morocco being played?

The semi-final meeting between the Super Eagles and the Atlas Lions will be held at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, which can hold a capacity of up to 68,700 supporters.

How to watch Nigeria vs. Morocco in the UK

TV channel

This game will be broadcast live on the E4 TV channel in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the clash live on the Channel 4 app and website, as the provider has secured exclusive rights to show every fixture at AFCON.

Highlights

Highlights will be uploaded later in the day to the Channel 4 Sports YouTube channel.

What is at stake in Nigeria vs. Morocco?

The winner of Wednesday's semi-final encounter will book their place in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final alongside the winner of Senegal vs. Egypt, which will be settled earlier in the day.

The Super Eagles are striving to go one step further than their devastating final defeat at AFCON 2023 and claim their first trophy since 2013.

The Atlas Lions, meanwhile, are looking to book their place in the final of their home tournament and claim the AFCON title for the first time since 1976.