Brighton vs. Burnley: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Brighton & Hove Albion will hope to beat relegation-threatened Burnley at the Amex Stadium on Saturday in their latest Premier League game.

The Seagulls failed to beat West Ham United on Tuesday, and the enter the weekend's match in 14th place with 25 points, 13 more than 19th-placed Burnley.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 35

Brighton & Hove Albion wins: 9

Draws: 16

Burnley wins: 10

The first clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley came in January 1961, an FA Cup game that saw the sides draw 3-3, with the replay taking place at the end of the month.

Burnley emerged as 2-0 winners in that second encounter, but that was one of only 10 wins the club have against Brighton, and a loss on Saturday in the Premier League would bring the Seagulls level with their opponents on 10 wins.

It should be noted that 28 of the teams' 35 contests have occurred this century, but Brighton only claimed victory in six of those games, though they are level with the Clarets' number of wins.

There may be an opportunity for one of Brighton or Burnley's current group of players to cement themselves as the top scorer in this fixture considering Chris Wood's tally of three goals puts him at the top of the pile.

The last meeting between the sides saw Burnley draw 1-1 with Brighton in April 2024, though the Seagulls only rescued a point in that league match thanks to Arijanet Muric's own goal in the 79th minute, which cancelled out Josh Brownhill's opener four minutes earlier.

Burnley have been resilient in recent encounters with the Seagulls, winning one and drawing two of their last three fixtures against Brighton.

There have been four stalemates between the two clubs in their six meetings since November 2020, but Brighton are winless in their past seven clashes with Burnley at the Amex, suffering two defeats.

Previous 20 meetings

Apr 13, 2024: Burnley 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2022: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2021: Burnley 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Feb 06, 2021: Burnley 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2020: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Jul 26, 2020: Burnley 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2019: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2019: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 08, 2018: Burnley 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Apr 28, 2018: Burnley 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Dec 16, 2017: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Apr 02, 2016: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Burnley (Championship)

Nov 22, 2015: Burnley 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Jan 28, 2014: Burnley 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Aug 24, 2013: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 Burnley (Championship)

Feb 23, 2013: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Burnley (Championship)

Sep 01, 2012: Burnley 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Apr 06, 2012: Burnley 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Championship)

Dec 17, 2011: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Burnley (Championship)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 13, 2024: Burnley 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Dec 09, 2023: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 19, 2022: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2021: Burnley 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Feb 06, 2021: Burnley 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2020: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Jul 26, 2020: Burnley 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2019: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Burnley (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2019: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-3 Burnley (Premier League)

Dec 08, 2018: Burnley 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

