Team News: Fulham vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Eleventh-placed Fulham welcome 12th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion to Craven Cottage for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.
The Cottagers suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leeds United last weekend, while the Seagulls rescued a point in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Monday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
FULHAM vs. BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
FULHAM
Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Sasa Lukic (muscle)
Doubtful: Kenny Tete (thigh)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Wilson, Kevin; Jimenez
BRIGHTON
Out: Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck