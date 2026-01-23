Team News: Fulham vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jan 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 19:55

Eleventh-placed Fulham welcome 12th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion to Craven Cottage for a Premier League contest on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leeds United last weekend, while the Seagulls rescued a point in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Monday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (thigh), Sasa Lukic (muscle)

Doubtful: Kenny Tete (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Wilson, Kevin; Jimenez

BRIGHTON

Out: Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), Stefanos Tzimas (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Ayari, Gross; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck