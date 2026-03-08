Fulham 0-1 Southampton: Cottagers lose 23-year FA Cup unbeaten record in fifth-round exit

By Ben Sully | 08 Mar 2026 17:29 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 17:55

Fulham lost a 23-year unbeaten record in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

With a quarter-final place on the line, Fulham boss Marco Silva took the surprising decision to make nine changes from the side that lost 1-0 to West Ham United in midweek.

Silva's decision ultimately backfired in what proved to be a frustrating outing for the west London side.

The hosts had two goals disallowed before defender Joachim Andersen was penalised for a foul on Finn Azaz in the box.

Ross Stewart stepped up to dispatch the subsequent penalty to send the Saints into the quarter-finals and condemn Fulham to a fifth-round exit.

Narrow defeat ends Fulham's long FA Cup unbeaten run

The defeat was made worse by the fact that it represented the first time in 23 years that Fulham have failed to progress from an FA Cup tie against second-tier opposition while being a Premier League club.

Burnley were the last second-tier team to beat Premier League Fulham in the FA Cup in February 2003.

On that occasion, the Clarets claimed a 3-0 victory at Turf Moor in a fifth-round replay after the initial game had finished in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Twenty-three years on, Fulham will feel they missed a great opportunity to reach the quarter-finals for the third time in four seasons.

The exit ensures the 1974-75 runners-up will continue their wait for their first-ever FA Cup triumph.

"We need to look deeper" - Silva

Speaking after the game, Silva was asked about whether the decision to make wholesale changes played a key role in the result.

"I understand that, it's more than that. It was a bad afternoon for us and for our fans," Silva told BBC Sport.

We need to look deeper because I'm not pleased at all what has happened this afternoon.

"This one is more than a defeat - if it's because of the changes then fine, I get it - but Ryan Sessegnon and Timothy Castagne have played this season against top Premier League sides, Oscar Bobb and Samuel Chukwueze are at the level.

"We have to look deeper. I understand that I get the blame for making the changes."

Fulham will now turn their focus to their bid to secure European qualification, with the Cottagers set to face relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest next Sunday.