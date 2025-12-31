Brentford vs Tottenham: Bees out to achieve first-time winning feat in Thomas Frank reunion

By Ben Sully | 31 Dec 2025 20:59 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 20:59

Brentford will have the chance to achieve a first-time winning feat in Thursday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Bees will head into the New Year's Day fixture in high spirits after winning their final two outings of 2025.

Keith Andrews's side claimed a 2-0 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, before they cruised to a 4-1 victory in last Saturday's home clash against Bournemouth, courtesy of a Kevin Schade hat-trick.

Brentford will attempt to make it a record wins on the bounce when they welcome Thomas Frank back to the Gtech Community Stadium for the first time since leaving to take over the reins at Spurs in the summer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Brentford out to achieve first-time win

Frank will be the first manager to return to Brentford for a league game since Mark Warburton's QPR side fell to a narrow 2-1 loss in November 2020.

If the Bees are to take all three points off their former manager, they will have to record their first-ever Premier League home win against Tottenham.

Under Frank's watch, Brentford drew their first three top-flight home meetings with Spurs, before they fell to a 2-0 defeat in February's clash at the Gtech Community Stadium.

In fact, the Bees have not beaten Tottenham in a competitive home game since March 1948, while their most recent head-to-head victory at any venue took place in May 2023.

The West London club have lost each of their previous four games against Spurs, including a 2-0 loss in the reverse fixture on December 6.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Brentford's New Year's Day record

Thursday's fixture will see Brentford compete against a London side on New Year's Day for the fifth time in their league history.

They have avoided defeat in three of their four New Year's Day outings in the league, although their only defeat took place against Arsenal at the start of 2025.

The 3-1 loss represented the first time since 2019 that Brentford failed to win their first league game of a calendar year.