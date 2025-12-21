Arsenal transfer news: Gabriel Jesus 'proposed' to European giants as Mikel Arteta weighs up January loan exit

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 12:13

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been 'proposed' to a Serie A giant ahead of a potential January loan move, according to a report.

The Brazil international has made just three appearances this season due to the crushing ACL injury he suffered in January, but he has been making his presence felt since returning to the squad.

Jesus forced Yerson Mosquera's own goal in Arsenal's nervy 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend in the Premier League, prior to which he struck the crossbar on his comeback appearance against Club Brugge in the Champions League.

The 28-year-old also earned 30 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Everton, and he has been tipped to start Tuesday's EFL Cup quarter-final with Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

Kai Havertz is expected to soon return from a knee injury to compete with Jesus and Gyokeres for the number nine spot, though, and the former Manchester City attacker is out of contract at the end of the 2026-27 season.

AC Milan 'evaluating' possible Gabriel Jesus loan move

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Jesus cannot be totally discounted for Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad, but the striker will need to be playing regularly if he wants to have a shot at making Carlo Ancelotti's selection for the summer tournament.

According to Gianluigi Longari - via Sportitalia - AC Milan have now expressed an interest in signing Jesus on loan, and the Rossoneri are evaluating a possible swoop after the striker was 'proposed' to them.

Milan are believed to be making progress in their efforts to sign Niclas Fullkrug from West Ham United, but they could also target a second number nine during the winter window, and they are currently assessing Jesus's physical condition after his misfortune with injuries.

The report speculates that Arsenal could be open to letting Jesus leave midway through the season if Milan agree to an option or obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer, but his wages may also be a sticking point.

The ex-Palmeiras youngster is understood to be earning £265,000 a week at Arsenal, making him Mikel Arteta's second-highest earner behind Havertz, who pockets £280,000 a week.

Why Gabriel Jesus Arsenal exit makes no sense in January

© Imago

While it is not impossible to believe that AC Milan are interested in bringing Jesus to the Italian top flight, it would be a shock to see this move materialise next month.

Firstly - and perhaps most importantly - Jesus has already outlined his desire to stay at Arsenal and help the Gunners compete for trophies, seemingly placing his club affiliations over his World Cup 2026 prospects.

The 28-year-old may not be in line for a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, but Arteta should not consider weakening his squad midway through the season, especially with Gyokeres struggling to adapt and Havertz's fitness record also leaving a lot to be desired.

In just three games since his ACL recovery, Jesus has looked sharper than many could have imagined, and the South American offers a unique dimension to the Arsenal attack when firing on all cylinders.

Jesus's situation will be one for Arsenal to assess next summer, but he will surely still be in red and white when the January transfer window closes.