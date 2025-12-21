Man City transfer news: 'Most popular' defender wanted by Barcelona amid Pep Guardiola uncertainty

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 12:36 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 12:59

Barcelona have allegedly earmarked a Manchester City centre-back as one of their two top defensive targets for 2026.

The Blaugrana have become renowned for their high-risk, high-reward strategy under Hansi Flick, whose high line was memorably exposed by Chelsea in last month's 3-0 Champions League defeat.

That evening at Stamford Bridge was particularly troublesome for Ronald Araujo, who was sent off in the first half and has not played since in order to prioritise his mental health.

The Uruguay international remains on indefinite leave, meaning that Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen are Barcelona's only senior centre-backs at present, and the latter's future is not set in stone whatsoever.

Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni is thought to have emerged as a prime target for the Blaugrana, but the Italy international recently played down speculation linking him with a move to the La Liga leaders.

Barcelona targeting Man City's Josko Gvardiol for 2026 transfer?

© Imago

However, Bastoni is only thought to be one of two standout options for Barcelona, as Mundo Deportivo reports that the Catalan giants have also taken a particular liking to Man City's Josko Gvardiol.

The 23-year-old has quickly become a stalwart for Pep Guardiola's side since his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2023 and has proved to be a threat at the other end of the field, registering 13 goals and nine assists in 117 matches in sky blue.

Gvardiol has contributed two strikes and four helpers from 20 games in the current campaign - during which he has mostly occupied a central defensive role - and alongside Bastoni, he is one of the 'most popular' centre-backs in the Barcelona boardroom.

The Croatia international's age, position and player profile is said to be the best fit in terms of what Barcelona are after, and he will enter the last two years of his Man City contract when the summer of 2026 rolls around.

There have been rumours of a potential new deal for Gvardiol, but nothing concrete yet, meaning that next summer could represent City's best chance to recoup some of the €90m (£78.8m) they paid for him in 2023.

That fee made Gvardiol the second-most expensive defender of all time, only behind the £80m that Manchester United paid Leicester City to sign Harry Maguire in 2019.

Why Barcelona could soon have advantage in Josko Gvardiol transfer race

Gvardiol has been one of Guardiola's most trusted performers over the past couple of seasons, but the legendary Man City manager's future has been increasingly called into question over the past couple of weeks.

It has been reliably reported that the Sky Blues are scoping out successors to the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager - such as Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca - should Guardiola decide to leave at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 54-year-old's contract expires in 2027, but talk of a possible exit next summer has been growing louder in recent days, and he refused to directly rule out a departure when asked in a recent press conference.

Guardiola's proposed exit from the Etihad would supposedly work in Barcelona's favour, but the Catalan giants are considering other options such as Nico Schlotterbeck, Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate.