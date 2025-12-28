Preview: Zimbabwe vs South Africa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 28 Dec 2025 06:58

The stakes will be high on Monday when Zimbabwe and South Africa go head to head at the Stade de Marrakech in the final Group B game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

While victory will see the Warriors reach the knockout stages for the first time in AFCON history, South Africa needs at least a draw to go through, having picked up three points from the first two games.

Match preview

Having failed to secure qualification back in 2023, it has been a challenging return to the Africa Cup of Nations for Zimbabwe, who find themselves on the cusp of yet another early exit from the continental showpiece.

Coming off the back of a forgettable campaign in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they failed to win any of their 10 matches to finish rock-bottom in Group C, Zimbabwe faced the daunting challenge of record African champions Egypt in the Group B curtain-raiser on December 22.

In a thrilling clash at the Stade de Marrakech, Prince Dube netted against the run of play to put the Warriors in front heading into half time, but Omar Marmoush restored parity in the 64th minute before Mohamed Salah struck in the first minute of stoppage time to turn the game on its head.

Facing potential elimination in their second group outing, Zimbabwe turned in a resilient team display against Angola on Boxing Day, when Knowledge Musona netted right on the stroke of half time to cancel out Gelson Dala’s 24th-minute opener and force a 1-1 stalemate.

Mario Marinica’s men, who are currently 129th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, sit third in Group B with one point from a possible six, level with rock-bottom Angola and two points behind South Africa in second place.

© Imago

Meanwhile, South Africa kicked off their quest for a second AFCON title on the front foot, as they secured a 2-1 victory over Angola thanks to goals from Oswin Appollis and Burnley man Lyle Foster on December 22.

However, the Bafana Bafana failed to guarantee their spot in the knockout stages on Boxing Day, as they fell to a controversial 1-0 defeat against 10-man Egypt at the Stade Adrar.

In a game where Mohamed Hany received his marching orders, Liverpool forward Salah converted from the spot shortly before half time to put the Pharaohs in front before South Africa were denied a late penalty after review from the VAR.

Hugo Broos’s men have come into the 2025 AFCON off the back of booking their spot in the FIFA World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010, having picked up 18 points from 10 games to clinch top spot in Group C.

Needing just a point to reach a second straight AFCON knockout stage, South Africa will be backing themselves to get the job done on Monday against an opposing side who have failed to win any of their last five meetings, losing three and claiming two draws since a 2-1 friendly defeat in September 2013.

Zimbabwe Africa Cup of Nations form:

L

D

Zimbabwe form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

L

D

South Africa Africa Cup of Nations form:

W

L

South Africa form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Gallo Images

Zimbabwe will have to cope without the services of FC Cincinnati defender Teenage Hadebe, who was forced off injured midway through the first half against Angola last time out.



In his absence, 29-year-old Brendan Galloway should come into the fold, teaming up with Divine Lunga, Gerald Takwara and Emmanuel Jalai in the back four.



With his equaliser against Angola, Musona now has 26 goals for the Warriors, moving joint-second with Adam Ndlovu in the nation’s all-time scoring chart, and the 35-year-old will be looking to deliver the goods once again.



Broos made two changes to the side that defeated Angola on opening day last time out, but we expect Mohau Nkotaba and Orlando Pirates man Sipho Mbule to be recalled to the XI on Monday.



Foster endured a quiet outing against Egypt, but the Burnley man should spearhead South Africa’s attack once again, while Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Aubrey Modiba should form the back four for a third consecutive game.

Zimbabwe possible starting lineup:

Arubi; Lunga, Galloway, Takwara, Jalai; Nakamba, Fabisch; Antonio, Musona, Dube; Bonne

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Mudau, Ngezana, Mbokazi, Modiba; Sithole, Mokoena; Nkotaba, Mbule, Appollis; Forster

We say: Zimbabwe 1-2 South Africa

Given the stakes of Monday’s matchup, we expect Zimbabwe and South Africa to leave everything on the line at the Stade de Marrakech as they look to reach the knockout phase. The Bafana Bafana boast a superior squad on paper, and having pushed Egypt all the way last time out, we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

