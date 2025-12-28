Monday's Africa Cup of Nations predictions including hosts Morocco and Mohamed Salah's Egypt

By Ellis Stevens | 28 Dec 2025 15:25 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 15:27

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations continues on Monday, when four matches get the third and final round of group stage fixtures underway.

The opening games of the day see Mohamed Salah's Egypt take on Angola and Zimbabwe face South Africa in Group A, followed by hosts Morocco facing Zambia and Comoros taking on Mali in Group A later in the evening.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for all of Monday's AFCON games.

Zimbabwe vs. South Africa (Monday, 4pm)

© Iconsport / BackpagePix

Both still in with a chance of joining Egypt in the top two of Group B, Zimbabwe and South Africa will battle for a crucial three points when they meet at Grand Stade de Marrakech on Monday afternoon.

Zimbabwe must pick up the victory if they are to take second spot, while South Africa need to avoid defeat to ensure their qualification into the knockout rounds.

We say: Zimbabwe 1-2 South Africa

Zimbabwe are yet to win a match in Group B, while South Africa picked up an opening day victory before pushing current leaders Egypt all the way - narrowly losing 1-0 despite dominating with 64% possession and 18 shots to Egypt's six.

South Africa have also remained undefeated in their last five meetings with Zimbabwe, including three wins, and we are expecting another South Africa win here.

Angola vs. Egypt (Monday, 4pm)

© Iconsport / SUSA

Egypt can confirm their first-placed finish with at least a draw on Monday, while Angola must win to have any chance of securing a top two finish.

Angola would require Zimbabwe to win against South Africa in the other Group B fixture, while also needing to better Zimbabwe's goal difference with a win against Egypt.

We say: Angola 0-2 Egypt

Egypt were the first team in the tournament to book their place in the knockout rounds after picking up back-to-back wins, and with superstars such as Mohamed Salah at their disposal, we expect a comfortable win for Egypt.

Comoros vs. Mali (Monday, 7pm)

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Comoros and Mali battle for a potential top-two finish in Group A when they come head-to-head at Stade Mohammed V on Monday evening.

Comoros must win and hope Morocco beat Zambia if they are to secure a spot in the top two, while Mali must avoid defeat to Comoros and also better Zambia's result if they are to ensure their qualification into the knockouts.

We say: Comoros 0-2 Mali

Comoros are yet to score in AFCON, and with Mali showing their strength in their 1-1 draw with hosts Morocco last time out, we expect a comfortable win for Tom Saintfiet's side.

Zambia vs. Morocco (Monday, 7pm)

© Imago / Xinhua

Hosts Morocco take on Zambia in their final Group A fixture, and both teams are still in with a chance of reaching the knockout rounds.

Morocco will confirm their top-two finish if they avoid defeat to Zambia, while a win would ensure their first-placed finish.

Meanwhile, Zambia must better Mali's result against Comoros if they are to qualify for the knockout rounds.

We say: Zambia 0-2 Morocco

Morocco are among the favourites to lift the 2025 AFCON trophy, and with a talented squad including Brahim Diaz and Noussair Mazraoui, among others, we expect the hosts to prove too strong for Zambia.

